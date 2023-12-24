Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Group of Central Texans leave massive tip for Coffee Shop Cafe staff

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Staff at the Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor were treated to an early Christmas gift thanks to a generous group of Central Texans.

Chris Newman and a group of 41 other people held their third annual “$100 Breakfast” at the coffee shop where the group raised $3,200.

$500 of the total went towards the groups bill.

Additionally, all the cooks and other staff received $100 each and the groups two waitresses each got $920.

A random stranger chipped in $160 for the waitresses, bringing their total to $1,000 each.

Newman says it’s a blessing to be able to give back.

“There’s a lot of younger kids, especially younger people that have kids and they have to work hard for their money and may not have a ton during Christmas so we like to help give to that as much as we can,” Newman said “I was blessed. Gods blessed me with being able to provide for my girls so I wanna help other people that could use it.”

The group has grown significantly each year and hopes to be able to hare even more next Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Group of Central Texans leave massive tip for Coffee Shop Cafe staff
Group of Central Texans give back to Coffee Shop Cafe staff
Sykora Family Ford Dealership serves hot breakfast for the west community
Tommy Bowman: Answering the Call
KISD spokeswoman Taina Northington resigning from position