Group of Central Texans leave massive tip for Coffee Shop Cafe staff

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Staff at the Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor were treated to an early Christmas gift thanks to a generous group of Central Texans.

Chris Newman and a group of 41 other people held their third annual “$100 Breakfast” at the coffee shop where the group raised $3,200.

$500 of the total went towards the groups bill.

Additionally, all the cooks and other staff received $100 each and the groups two waitresses each got $920.

A random stranger chipped in $160 for the waitresses, bringing their total to $1,000 each.

Newman says it’s a blessing to be able to give back.

“There’s a lot of younger kids, especially younger people that have kids and they have to work hard for their money and may not have a ton during Christmas so we like to help give to that as much as we can,” Newman said “I was blessed. Gods blessed me with being able to provide for my girls so I wanna help other people that could use it.”

The group has grown significantly each year and hopes to be able to hare even more next Christmas.

