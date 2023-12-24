Hardwired’s Top 10 Games of 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

The year is at an end, and what a year it was. 2023 is verifiably the greatest year in gaming in nearly 20 years. More high scoring games released this year than ever before, running the gambit of experiences from gorgeously stylized adventures and deeply complex role-playing games all the way to giant robots making things go boom. Now that the year is coming to a close it’s officially time for the Hardwired 2023 Game of the Year! This is a objectively correct list of the top 10 games this year, which, no I will not be taking suggestions on. With so many amazing titles, only one question is left...who takes home Game of the Year?

big robo-showdown (Andrew Hamilton)

10. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Rounding out the top of our top 10 is a game that takes the nuances of Fromsoftwares usual game styles in the vein of dark souls and mashes it up with what can only be described as weeaboo mode Michael Bay. Armored Core’s emphasis on iteration and lightning-fast gameplay created some truly remarkable moments for me. Dashing alongside a towering walking tank, clashing head-to-head with this death circle and even diving into the multiplayer to take on some of the goofiest mechs I’ve ever seen. It’s not trying to be a deep game it’s just vibing to the mech assault beat of its own drum.

lies of P (Andrew Hamilton)

9. Lies of P

Speaking of things in the vein of Dark Souls, this year had a veritable crop of new soulslike games –put definition of souls like on screen- but amongst them was a new gem. Lies of P is a joyfully dark take on the story and world of Pinocchio with a story that hits more than it misses and gameplay that feels warmly familiar and yet freshly subversive. Letting players swap parts on weapons to build all new play styles is a genius move and while the bosses aren’t as memorable or eerie as those found in From Softs games, Lies of P is easily the closest thing to Bloodborne 2 we are getting any time soon. Look, honestly if you had told me at the start of the year that one of the best games this year would be in the genre I care the least about AND that it centered on the story of Pinocchio Id have called you a liar.

Blizzard Entertainment (Andrew Hamilton)

8. Diablo IV

What can I say about Diablo? I’ve played every iteration of this series, from the original to the D2 remake which made me realize the past sucks. Diablo IV is something different. Despite having the monumental task of taking the series forward, Diablo Iv delivers on a gameplay loop that sinks its teeth into you. I spent hours running dungeons growing my power and seeking out new foes who could challenge that power. Is it perfect? No. Peep the $11 horse skins and always online MMO non-sense. But it is some of the most satisfying gameplay the series has seen in a long time and I can’t wait to see where the expansions take it next.

Sabotage (Andrew Hamilton)

7. Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is like a warm hug from an old friend. It greets you with familiar trappings of old school RPGs. Dripping gorgeous artwork and music from start to finish with a story that sells the intricate nature of fate and destiny. Then you get to the gameplay and things get turned up to 11. It’s modern, its classic and somehow it just works. If you haven’t given Sea of Stars your time yet, you should do so now. Easily number 7 on our list and our Indie Game of the Year.

Star Wars (Andrew Hamilton)

6. Star Wars Jedi : Survivor

Continuing the trend of 2023 being the year of stellar sequels, Jedi survivor is basically everything I wanted out of a follow-up to one of my favorite Star Wars adventures. Excellent acting, incredible gameplay that never strips powers from you and a ton of content to explore and get quite frankly very lost in. Where am I?... Jedi Survivor only built on the incredible lightsaber combat from the first game putting in new challenges and the insanely fun stance system. But more importantly it understood the assignment. Being a Jedi is still cool.

final fantasy (Square Enix)

5. Final Fantasy XVI

When that music hits –insert the opening theme of Final Fantasy XVI- ooooo the chills it brings. Epic in every sense of the word, Final Fantasy XVI was a surprisingly rpg-lite game that leaned heavily on it’s grandiose story and explosive combat to deliver one of my favorite entries in the series. Is it traditional Final Fantasy? No. Do I love the devil may cry style combat? Yes. Are the Eikon battles some of the coolest things ever put into the medium? Yes. Final fantasy XVI is a thrill from start to finish and rightfully earns it’s spot in the top 5.

Alan Wake II (Remedy Games)

4. Alan Wake II

If you have watched Hardwired at all this year then you know Alan Wake II is more than your average psychological horror game. Following up on the incredible Control Remedy has done what I almost thought was impossible, followed up on a 14 year old game with possibly their best game ever. Alan Wake II seeps eerie atmosphere, only enhanced by it’s near psychedelic visuals that combine live action with insanely detailed game graphics. Drenched in mystery, dread and a little goofiness Alan Wake II easily has become a genre defining game and one of the very best of this year.

Insomniac Games (Insomniac Games)

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

What’s better than Spider-man? Spider-men. Double the powers, double the emotional stories and double the siiiiiick air tricks. Insomniac took every single aspect of the first game and miles morales and improved on it in every conceivable way. This is THE definitive Spider-man game. Combat is snappy and suitably acrobatic, the cast killed every role, and its massive sprawling New York is more enjoyably detailed than ever. Watching Peter and Miles struggle with regret, grief and acceptance was an emotional journey I loved. Insomniac crafted a beautiful tale that while not the best narrative delivered on its themes on redemption and second chances. Plus, if you know me you know a game needs 3 things for me to fall in love with it. Excellent combat, photo mode and a fun way to get around. Introducing web wings into the already kinetic flow of the amazing web slinging system opened some new fun flow that made the moving between missions just as addicting as the core gameplay. Looking at you Starfield. Spider-Man 2 checks every box and delivers on the greatest superhero tale to date.

Larion Studios (Hardwired)

2. Baldur’s Gate III

For decades Dungeons and Dragons has struggled to find a space in the mainstream. Poorly executed videogames and movies only made the franchise feel weak and under-funded. But more crucially no one had found a way to take the tabletop world of DnD and make it work in the gaming space. Until a little game called Divinity original sin. Larion Studios had made not just an excellent RPG world running on the DnD formula but a fantastically fun game for those looking for a more visually driven version of the OG. From that experience Larion would go on to craft the masterpiece that is Baldur’s Gate III. I have put an unbelievable amount of time into this game, building out my unique character as I seek to solve the mystery of my new brain worm, it’s complicated. Every character is performed excellently, branching paths and dialogue ensure no two games feel exactly the same and player freedom is nearly completely open. You can do ALMOST anything you want. No game has ever properly captured the feeling of sitting at the table and diving into a imaginative world in DnD until now. Baldur’s Gate III is what every developer sets out to be, accessible, engaging and most importantly addictively fun. Which is why it’s our runner up.

Nintendo's Swan Song for the Swtich (Nintendo)

1. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom GOTY

Few games constitute an event when they release a new entry. Mario games are a dime a dozen. Madden and Call of Duty hit the same beats every year. But The Legend of Zelda is an event to be celebrated. Tears of the Kingdom is nothing short of a game design master class. From the normal Zelda gameplay perspective, everything is here. Running climbing, hitting stuff with a big stick, riding horses and even the traditional dungeons. It feels all so familiar but every pixel is full of new twists and turns. Subtle improvements to the movement make Link feel more acrobatic effortlessly leaping into his paraglider. Expertly handling enemies with more refined combat. It’s the best he’s ever been and then you get to ULTRAHAND. This tool changes everything. The level of player freedom and creativity this one tool opens up is insane. It’s like Link was given access to the flex seal family of products. Need to beef up the damage on that sword? Put a rock on it! Ever wanted to build your own mech? Behold the decimator! Link is unleashed with this one ability. AND ITS JUST ONE OF THE ULTRAHAND ABILITIES! My boy can bloop his way through objects using ascend, control the very fabric of time with recall and even store rebuilt creations. This mechanic is the kind of thing that comes around once a generation. A revolution so ingenious it changes the landscape of gaming forever.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the swan song of the Nintendo Switch, a glorious homage to all of Zelda before it while bringing new aspects like the entire sky map or the dark shadow of Hyrule in the form of the depths. Nintendo put together a game that made me think, explore, get truly creative and most impressively it has turned an entire subsection of the internet into sudo-engineers dedicated to not helping these poor Korkos get home. Our game of the year 2023 is The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

I hope you’ve enjoyed everything we’ve brought to you this year. From our team here at Hardwired, happy holidays and a happy new year. See you again in January for another year of videogame news. For Hardwired, I’m Andrew Hamilton.

