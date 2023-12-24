Advertise
KISD spokeswoman Taina Northington resigning from position

(Alex Gibbs)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Northington has announced she is resigning from the position and has accepted a new job elsewhere.

Northington previously worked as a news anchor for KWTX from 2011 until 2019 and started working at KISD in 2019.

She that she has accepted a job as the Vice President of Communications for Protect ED

Northington says her last day at KISD will be January 26, 2024.

“I am grateful to the campus and district leaders that trusted me in this position from day one and I will always be a proud supporter of public education.” Northington said in the Facebook post.

