New book highlights Baylor’s first Black scholarship athlete

Chad Conine (left) stands with Tommy Bowman (right) and pose with Conine's biography about Bowman titled Tommy Bowman: Answering the Call.(Chad Vautherine)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last week at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe in Downtown Waco, Chad Conine premiered his new biography on Tommy Bowman, titled Tommy Bowman: Answering the Call.

Bowman became Baylor’s first Black scholarship athlete in the school’s history when he arrived in Waco in 1966. The biography includes countless stories of Bowman during his time at Baylor.

I don’t think I got half of the stories about what he went through and being a pioneer,” said Conine. “But I got enough to show that’s where they were at the time.”

Bowman laid the foundation for Black athletes at Baylor. He began his freshman season just two years after the Civil Rights Act was passed. Racial discrimination still existed, and life for Bowman came with many challenges.

“It was hard for me to fit in,” said Bowman. “The environment was so much different than where I came from. I had a hard time making an adjustment because I didn’t feel like I was good enough.” .

“He played in gyms where a black player had never played before,” said Conine. “Like Jackie Robinson had played in stadiums where a black player had never played before. Pee Wee Reese was a big part of Jackie Robinson’s career, and David Sibley (Bowman’s roommate and teammate) was a big part of Tommy Bowman’s career. There are many parallels there, and both men relied heavily on their faith.”

Bowman’s faith is the most important thing in his life. He said it has carried him through hard times and adversity. Bowman hopes that others can experience the same joys and affirmations he has today.

“I hope people will be who they are,” said Bowman. “God made all of us uniquely and we just need to be who we are. So whatever you are, whoever you are, whatever background, ethnicity, whatever culture you came from, be who you are.”

“(I hope) it will shed light on a period of history, which is what you always hope to do with a history book,” said Conine. “And then maybe make Tommy one of those people that you associate with the building of the Baylor basketball program.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

