Santa Claus comes to town bringing back the cooler and dry weather

Christmas Eve started off with a round of widespread showers and storms! That rain was a much-needed early Christmas present! Rain totals ranged mostly from around a 1/2 inch to 2.5 inches, but we even had some higher isolated amounts between 3 and 4.5 inches! Thanks to a Pacific front, drier air moved in from the west - Which cleared the rain out and even brought us the gift of sunshine - Making way for a glorious Christmas Eve afternoon. Temperatures did manage to rebound back into the 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon. For your Christmas Eve evening plans, the weather is looking nice and comfortable. We will be tracking a cold front, which will gradually cool temperatures off through the evening, but the MAJOR temperature change will be felt as we head into Christmas Day!

So the other stronger cold front will move in from the northwest late this evening, bringing back colder and even drier air, giving chillier temperatures for Santa and his team of Reindeer as they deliver presents across Central Texas. As those winds turn from the northwest, cooler air will begin to dive south tonight - Giving us a noticeable temperature change by the time we wake up on Christmas morning. Temperatures Christmas morning will be down into the mid 30s to low 40s, but factoring in the strong northwest winds, feels-like temperatures will be down into the upper 20s to mid 30s! More sunshine is expected along with dry weather for all of Christmas Day. We’re expecting nearly a 20° temperature change from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day - So get those warm Christmas sweaters ready to go. It’ll be much chillier Monday with highs only warming into the low to mid 50s! By Christmas night, temperatures look to drop down to around freezing!

For the last week of 2023, we’re expecting a quiet and cooler stretch of weather. Thanks to the upper-level weather pattern, we’re going to see a few “cold fronts” or shots of cooler air continue to filter into our area throughout the week. However, with the dry air mass in place, we’re not expecting to see any rain closing out the year. Temperatures Tuesday into the holiday weekend will be more “normal” to what we should be as we round out the year. For the final week of the year, our normal highs should be around the upper 50s and lows around the mid 30s. We’re expecting morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s every single day this week. And with those near or sub-freezing overnight temperatures expected across much of the region this week, take the necessary steps to protect your plants, pets, and pipes. High temperatures will be comfortable and cool - Sitting into the mid 50s to low 60s every day into the holiday weekend. We will see temperatures fluctuate a little throughout the week thanks to those reinforcing shots of cooler air. Right now, the forecast is dry for Central Texas through the weekend, but we are watching for the possibility of rain chances returning in early January. We’re still too far out to nail down the specifics, but we’ll keep you updated as new model data comes out.

