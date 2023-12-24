Shooting in Temple leaves one dead, suspects in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting overnight that left one person dead.

Temple PD has identified the victim as 31-year-old Christopher Strong.

TPD responded at 9:19 p.m. to reports of a shot disturbance around the 3900 block of Shallowford West Road.

When authorities arrived, they found Strong dead.

Temple PD says they have two suspects in custody, identified as 23-year-old Malachi Abramson and 22-year-old Jencoy Blaize.

This is a developing story.

