Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Tesla recalls more than 120,000 cars whose doors may open in crash

FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership, April 26, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling more than 120,000 of its vehicles because the unlocked doors may unlatch and open during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the defect affects some Model S and X vehicles with model years 2021 through 2023.

Tesla says it first became aware of the issue during a routine crash test earlier this month. The automaker says it is not aware of any injuries as a result of the defect.

Owners will be notified by mail by mid-February.

Tesla also released an over-the-air software update for the affected cars.

This recall comes a week after Tesla recalled nearly 2 million cars to limit the use of its autopilot feature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore

Latest News

Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers in a sign of Hamas’ entrenchment
TPD is investigating an overnight shooting
Shooting in Temple leaves one dead
Mail carrier Anthony Picariello spends hours reading each letter and personalizing the...
Mailman turned Santa sends Christmas magic with custom letters
Starting on Black Friday, the mail carrier gets to work responding to letters for Santa. (KYW,...
Mailman brings Christmas magic to life with letters from Santa