Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Victim in fatal Temple shooting identified, suspects in custody

TPD is investigating an overnight shooting
TPD is investigating an overnight shooting(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting overnight that left one person dead and says they have two suspects in custody.

Temple PD has identified the victim as 31-year-old Christopher Strong.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Malachi Abramson and 22-year-old Jencoy Blaize, according to TPD.

TPD responded at 9:19 p.m. to reports of a shot disturbance around the 3900 block of Shallowford West Road.

When authorities arrived, they found Strong dead.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore

Latest News

One dead, multiple injured after house explosion in Rogers, Rogers VFD says
Game of the Year 2023
Hardwired’s Top 10 Games of 2023
Group of Central Texans leave massive tip for Coffee Shop Cafe staff
Group of Central Texans leave massive tip for Coffee Shop Cafe staff
Group of Central Texans give back to Coffee Shop Cafe staff