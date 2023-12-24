Victim in fatal Temple shooting identified, suspects in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has identified the victim in the shooting overnight that left one person dead and says they have two suspects in custody.

Temple PD has identified the victim as 31-year-old Christopher Strong.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Malachi Abramson and 22-year-old Jencoy Blaize, according to TPD.

TPD responded at 9:19 p.m. to reports of a shot disturbance around the 3900 block of Shallowford West Road.

When authorities arrived, they found Strong dead.

This is a developing story.

