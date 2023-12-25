Santa and his reindeer ride motorcycles from Lampasas to Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Santa and all of his reindeer came to Central Texas early on Sunday afternoon. The crew wasn’t flying on a sleigh, no they were riding motorcycles from Lampasas to Harker Heights.

The rain cleared up just in time for the fifth annual Santa and His Reindeer Motorcycle Ride.

”The weather is perfect, not that cold, not wet, the roads are cleared, so we’re doing great,” Victor Trujillo, president of the Silverbacks Motorcycle Club, said.

Last night the Silverbacks Motorcycle Club from Lampasas, who organized the ride, made the decision to delay it due to the weather.

”We were worried about it raining, because we’ve been watching it all week,” Trujillo said. “Since yesterday we’ve been on it every hour, we were supposed to start at 10, but we started an hour later.”

At each stop Santa and Mrs. Claus hand delivered a stocking filled with candy to all of the good boys and girls.

Some who were out shopping on Christmas Eve took the time to snag a couple of quick photos with everyone.

”We just saw them rolling down the road and we wanted to stop and talk to Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer, Santa and the Grinch,” Gee Gee said.

Rain or shine the ride is about bringing some Christmas cheer to all.

”This is a great experience,” Gee Gee said. “Thank you guys for coming out and they had a great time.”

