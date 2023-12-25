Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Santa and his reindeer ride motorcycles from Lampasas to Harker Heights

The rain cleared up just in time for the fifth annual Santa and His Reindeer Motorcycle Ride.
The rain cleared up just in time for the fifth annual Santa and His Reindeer Motorcycle Ride.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Santa and all of his reindeer came to Central Texas early on Sunday afternoon. The crew wasn’t flying on a sleigh, no they were riding motorcycles from Lampasas to Harker Heights.

The rain cleared up just in time for the fifth annual Santa and His Reindeer Motorcycle Ride.

”The weather is perfect, not that cold, not wet, the roads are cleared, so we’re doing great,” Victor Trujillo, president of the Silverbacks Motorcycle Club, said.

Last night the Silverbacks Motorcycle Club from Lampasas, who organized the ride, made the decision to delay it due to the weather.

”We were worried about it raining, because we’ve been watching it all week,” Trujillo said. “Since yesterday we’ve been on it every hour, we were supposed to start at 10, but we started an hour later.”

At each stop Santa and Mrs. Claus hand delivered a stocking filled with candy to all of the good boys and girls.

Some who were out shopping on Christmas Eve took the time to snag a couple of quick photos with everyone.

”We just saw them rolling down the road and we wanted to stop and talk to Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer, Santa and the Grinch,” Gee Gee said.

Rain or shine the ride is about bringing some Christmas cheer to all.

”This is a great experience,” Gee Gee said. “Thank you guys for coming out and they had a great time.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore

Latest News

Watch KWTX News 10 at 5:30P
One dead, multiple injured after house explosion in Rogers, Rogers VFD says
One dead, multiple injured after house explosion in Rogers, Rogers VFD says
TPD is investigating an overnight shooting
Victim in fatal Temple shooting identified, suspects in custody
Game of the Year 2023
Hardwired’s Top 10 Games of 2023