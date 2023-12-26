Frosty start to Tuesday!

Christmas was truly a gift this year with beautiful weather all over Central Texas. Clear skies and calm winds overnight allowed our temperatures to plummet. We are waking up to cold and frosty conditions Tuesday with lows down into the mid 20s to low 30s. Make sure to dress warm if you’re heading out early this morning. Picture perfect December-like conditions are expected for this afternoon. Sunshine and breezy south winds will allow our temperatures to warm a few degrees compared to Christmas Day. Highs on Monday were cooler than normal into the low to mid 50s - But this afternoon, highs will reach into the mid 50s to around 60°. One thing to keep in mind is that the breezy winds expected today may make it feel cooler than the actual temperature.

We’re expecting the same quiet and cool weather pattern to continue for the rest of the year (which is through this weekend). A cold front will work its way into Central Texas tonight into Wednesday morning, bringing another reinforcing shot of cooler air. Another cold start to the day is expected Wednesday. We may not be as cold as what we woke up to Tuesday morning, but go ahead and prepare for freezing temperatures. Low temperatures Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s. We should see highs cool off a degree or two for Wednesday afternoon thanks to the return of northerly winds. Winds will also be breezy, which will make it feel colder out. Highs look to be back into the low 50s north to upper 50s south. Additional cloud cover will move back in Thursday - Which will likely keep temperatures a few degrees cooler for the afternoon. Highs Thursday look to fall back into the low to mid 50s. Northwesterly winds continue into Friday - Keeping highs around the mid 50s as we get ready to head into the final weekend of 2023!

The holiday weekend will see a continuation of dry weather but temperatures will rebound back ABOVE normal. We should be in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. Southwesterly winds will be moving back in, which is what will crank our temperatures up. The forecast for those New Year’s Eve plans is looking good to go. Another cold front will move in, but at this time, that front looks to pass through dry. That front will send our temperatures back down BELOW normal for the 1st of the year. Highs for the majority of the first week of 2024 look to be around the mid 50s with lows in the 30s! Forecast models are showing rain chances by possibly the middle of next week as a disturbance could move in from the southwest. Still too early to nail down the specifics, but we’ll keep you updated as new data comes out over the next few days.

