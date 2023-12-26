Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen man pulled gun’s trigger thinking safety was on, fatally shot brother on Christmas Day: affidavit

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jeremiah Lafredrick Matthews, 20, charged with manslaughter in the Christmas Day death of his brother, 17-year-old Riccordo Davis, told detectives he accidentally shot the teenager while handling his firearm, an arrest affidavit states.

The Killeen Police Department initially labeled Davis’ death as the 11th murder of the year. The department has yet to clarify whether Davis’ death is still being labeled a murder.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. College Street on Dec. 25.

Dispatchers received a 911 call, and when officers and detectives arrived at the scene, they located the 17-year-old Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. Killeen EMS arrived on scene and started performing life-saving measures. The victim, however, succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 4:28 p.m.

Police said Matthews admitted to pointing the firearm at his brother, pulling the trigger under the impression the safety was on, and firing a round.

The bullet struck Davis in the arm, exited the limb, and then struck the victim in the upper chest area, police wrote in the affidavit.

Matthews is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Early morning crash in Temple leaves one dead
Temple Police identify victim in fatal car crash
Kevin Reese
Police: Waco man strangled woman over Christmas, callously bragged about deadly attack in Facebook post
Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green, 24, on Dec. 26 and charged her with murder and...
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend

Latest News

'Just go for it:' Central Texas gym shares tips to accomplish your 2024 fitness and wellness...
‘Just go for it:’ Central Texas gym shares tips to accomplish your 2024 fitness and wellness goals
Chalk Bluff family of five escapes late-night house fire thanks to smoke detectors, response...
Chalk Bluff family of five escapes late-night house fire thanks to smoke detectors, response leaves one firefighter injured
KWTX News 10 This Morning
Chalk Bluff family of five escapes late-night house fire thanks to smoke detectors
KWTX News 10 This Morning
'Just go for it:' Central Texas gym shares tips to accomplish your 2024 fitness and wellness goals
Man charged in sexual assault of child relative