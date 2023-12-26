Killeen man pulled gun’s trigger thinking safety was on, fatally shot brother on Christmas Day: affidavit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jeremiah Lafredrick Matthews, 20, charged with manslaughter in the Christmas Day death of his brother, 17-year-old Riccordo Davis, told detectives he accidentally shot the teenager while handling his firearm, an arrest affidavit states.

The Killeen Police Department initially labeled Davis’ death as the 11th murder of the year. The department has yet to clarify whether Davis’ death is still being labeled a murder.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. College Street on Dec. 25.

Dispatchers received a 911 call, and when officers and detectives arrived at the scene, they located the 17-year-old Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. Killeen EMS arrived on scene and started performing life-saving measures. The victim, however, succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 4:28 p.m.

Police said Matthews admitted to pointing the firearm at his brother, pulling the trigger under the impression the safety was on, and firing a round.

The bullet struck Davis in the arm, exited the limb, and then struck the victim in the upper chest area, police wrote in the affidavit.

Matthews is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Bell County Jail.

