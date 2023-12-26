Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police investigating 11th murder of the year

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the murder of a man found suffering from gunshot wounds on Christmas.

The 11th murder of the year, according to police, happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. College Street.

Dispatchers received a 911 call, and when officers arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived on scene and started life-saving measures but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 4:28 p.m.

The name of the victim will be released once his family is notified.

If anyone has any information or videos of the shooting, contact the police department at (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Michael Patrick Gallagher during a deposition in a medical negligence case involving his...
Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

MGN Highway Pursuit Graphic
Man faces aggravated assault charges after leading multiple police departments on chase
Temple volunteers hand out hot meals to homeless people on Christmas
Each homeless person received a plate full of turkey, potato salad and a whole lot of love.
Temple volunteers hand out hot meals to homeless people on Christmas
FastCast
Brady's Monday FastCast