Killeen police investigating 11th murder of the year
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the murder of a man found suffering from gunshot wounds on Christmas.
The 11th murder of the year, according to police, happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. College Street.
Dispatchers received a 911 call, and when officers arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Killeen EMS arrived on scene and started life-saving measures but the victim succumbed to his injuries.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 4:28 p.m.
The name of the victim will be released once his family is notified.
If anyone has any information or videos of the shooting, contact the police department at (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).
