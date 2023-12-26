Killeen police investigating 11th murder of the year

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the murder of a man found suffering from gunshot wounds on Christmas.

The 11th murder of the year, according to police, happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. College Street.

Dispatchers received a 911 call, and when officers arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived on scene and started life-saving measures but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 4:28 p.m.

The name of the victim will be released once his family is notified.

If anyone has any information or videos of the shooting, contact the police department at (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

