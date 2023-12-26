Advertise
Killeen police officer shoots woman who broke into home: police

Police Investigation (MGN)
Police Investigation (MGN)(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A City of Killeen police officer shot a woman who broke into a home Monday afternoon, said Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Adela Street.

Officers were dispatched to the location to investigate a report of a burglary of a habitation in progress.

When the officers arrived, they encountered a female suspect.

During a “confrontation,” Gearhart said, “the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the female.”

The woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. 

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Texas Rangers have been notified and will be the lead agency in the investigation, the assistant police chief said.

