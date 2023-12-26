Man faces aggravated assault charges after leading multiple police departments on chase

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man is under arrest following a chase involving multiple police departments.

At 5:57 p.m. on Christmas day, the Lorena Police Department received a call from a victim stating that a man was driving aggressively and had pulled a gun on him and his family while they traveling on I-35 near mile marker 322.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle failed to yield resulting in a pursuit being initiated.

Due to a possible firearm, Lorena PD requested assistance from area law enforcement including Troy.

Troy PD was successful in deploying stop sticks but the suspect vehicle continued to flee until they finally came to a stop in Temple near mile marker 304.

A 49-year-old male was taken into custody without incident.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was transported to McLennan County jail.

He faces 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 1 count of Evading Arrest in Motor Vehicle, 1 count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and 1 count of Criminal Mischief.

All the charges minus the Criminal Mischief are all felony status.

His victims were two 54-year-olds and one 8-year-old.

