Suspect charged with manslaughter in Killeen ‘murder’ case

Jeremiah Lafredrick Matthews, 20, is charged with manslaughter in what the police department...
Jeremiah Lafredrick Matthews, 20, is charged with manslaughter in what the police department labeled a “murder” case.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department detectives investigating the Christmas Day murder of a teenager arrested Jeremiah Lafredrick Matthews, 20, who is charged with manslaughter in what the department labeled a “murder” case.

The 11th murder of the year, according to police, happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. College Street.

Dispatchers received a 911 call, and when officers arrived at the scene, they located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived on scene and started life-saving measures but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 4:28 p.m.

The name of the victim was not released by police.

Matthews is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Bell County Jail.

