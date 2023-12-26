Suspect charged with manslaughter in Killeen ‘murder’ case

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department detectives investigating the Christmas Day murder of a teenager arrested Jeremiah Lafredrick Matthews, 20, who is charged with manslaughter in what the department labeled a “murder” case.

The 11th murder of the year, according to police, happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. College Street.

Dispatchers received a 911 call, and when officers arrived at the scene, they located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived on scene and started life-saving measures but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 4:28 p.m.

The name of the victim was not released by police.

Matthews is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.