Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting left two men dead in Laguna Park, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post.

The sheriff said the shooting happened on Christmas Eve but did not provide the exact time or location.

Deputies reportedly responded to a residence in the Laguna Park area to investigate a shots fired disturbance.

When they arrived at the location, the deputies encountered a man who said two individuals were shot during an altercation.

Inside the residence, deputies discovered the bodies of two men who died from apparent gunshot wounds.

“This was an isolated incident, which occurred in a private residence, between parties who were known to each other,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was provided.

