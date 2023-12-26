Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Bosque County

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting left two men dead in Laguna Park, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post.

The sheriff said the shooting happened on Christmas Eve but did not provide the exact time or location.

Deputies reportedly responded to a residence in the Laguna Park area to investigate a shots fired disturbance.

When they arrived at the location, the deputies encountered a man who said two individuals were shot during an altercation.

Inside the residence, deputies discovered the bodies of two men who died from apparent gunshot wounds.

“This was an isolated incident, which occurred in a private residence, between parties who were known to each other,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Michael Patrick Gallagher during a deposition in a medical negligence case involving his...
Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Noon
Investigators identify woman killed in deadly home explosion in Rogers
KWTX News 10 at Noon
Suspect leads Lorena police on chase along I-35
Credit to Matthew King for recording this video
LORENA AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHASE
MGN Highway Pursuit Graphic
Man pointed gun at family on I-35, led officers on pursuit along interstate: Lorena police