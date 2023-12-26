Advertise
Temple volunteers hand out hot meals to homeless people on Christmas

Each homeless person received a plate full of turkey, potato salad and a whole lot of love.
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Instead of spending Christmas morning unwrapping presents, some served the homeless at the Feed My Sheep soup kitchen.

It took a village, around 100 people to be exact, to prepare and distribute all of the hot meals.

Misty Bevill and her family were among those who took the time to serve the population’s most vulnerable.

”I wanted my kids to see that Christmas looks a little different for everyone,” Bevill said.

Volunteer Zoey Wood, 12, came to serve from Academy.

”To me this is making me more happy than opening gifts that I probably won’t use later in life, this will make an impact in my life,” Wood said.

Each homeless person received a plate full of turkey, potato salad and a whole lot of love.

”For some of them, this is the only time they’ll hear Merry Christmas,” Bevill said.

Lorenda Tyree has been homeless for 10 years now and doesn’t have any family members living nearby.

”It’s lonely, especially without family,” Tyree said.

But she’s found a family to celebrate the holiday with at Feed My Sheep.

”I’ve known these people for a number of years, even from before I became homeless, so it feels really good,” Tyree said.

A sense of community on Christmas for those, like Tyree, who have no one to turn to.

”I hope that they know they are more than just a face in the crowd and we really do wish them a Merry Christmas,” Bevill said.

Feed My Sheep needs volunteers to serve meals at the soup kitchen year-round. To sign up for a volunteer slot visit the nonprofit’s website.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

