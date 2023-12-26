Top 10 most read local news articles on KWTX.com in 2023

(KWTX) - Here are the top 10 most read local news articles on KWTX.com for all of 2023.

1) Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 year (Published: Jun. 14, 2023)

A three-time convicted felon was sentenced to 70 years in prison Wednesday after his conviction has a habitual criminal for breaking into and looting a home that was being renovated in Riesel three years ago. READ MORE

2) Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines settles defamation countersuit out-of-court (Published: Jul. 14, 2023)

McLennan County officials averted a potential mob scene at the courthouse next week after reality TV star and Magnolia empire co-founder Chip Gaines and his former business partners reached an out-of-court settlement in Gaines’ defamation countersuit. READ MORE

3) Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021 (Published: Feb. 3, 2023)

Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead. READ MORE

4) Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy (Published: Oct. 16, 2023)

he Texas Medical Board on Oct. 12 temporarily suspended the medical license of Michael Patrick Gallagher, who according to a court document, was acting as the medical director for Luxe Med Spa in Wortham when Jenifer Cleveland died after receiving IV therapy from the owner of the facility. READ MORE

5) Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate (Published: May. 23, 2023)

Marlin High School on Wednesday announced its high school graduation will be rescheduled for June to give more than two dozen seniors more time to meet requirements to graduate. KWTX recently learned 28 of 33 seniors at the school did not meet graduation requirements due to attendance or grades. READ MORE

6) Street lights turning purple across Central Texas (Published: Oct. 16, 2023)

Street lights throughout Central Texas are changing from white to purple because of a malfunction within the LED light fixture. “They start off white, and then they just gradually turn more violet and dim,” Charlese Butler, the Public Relations Specialist with the City of Temple, said. READ MORE

7) ‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land (Published: Jun. 15, 2023)

The attorney representing Todd Interests, a Dallas-based firm that acquired the land in and around Fairfield Lake State Park, on Thursday blasted the decision made by a commission of unelected officials to seize the property using eminent domain, and warned Texans that if the state can do this to the Todd Family, it “can happen to any rancher, farmer, or property owner in Texas.”

On June 11, TPWD voted unanimously to use eminent domain to seize the 5,000-acre property that includes Fairfield Lake State Park. The Texas Tribune reported the move came after months of stalled legislative efforts, and failed negotiations to secure the park. READ MORE

8) Midway head football coach placed on administrative leave (Published: Oct. 3, 2023)

Midway head football coach Shane Anderson has been placed on administrative leave while the school district “looks into a non-student-related personal situation.” READ MORE

9) Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Wardens issue citations during undercover operation at Lake Whitney (Published: Jun. 24, 2023)

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover investigation after it recently received a number of complaints regarding “behavior and incidents occurring at the cliffs and other locations on Lake Whitney.” Some of the complaints reported include underage drinking, drug use and littering committed by visitors. READ MORE

10) Man shoots, kills aggressor attacking three women at Waco’s Hotel Indigo (Published: Jul. 15, 2023)

A man is dead after police say a bystander shot and killed him when he heard three women calling for help inside a room at Hotel Indigo on 211 Clay Ave. The shooter cooperated with police and was not arrested. READ MORE

11) Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car (Published: Nov. 27, 2023)

12) Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen (Published: Mar. 31, 2023)

13) Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection (Published: May. 23, 2023)

14) ‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property (Published: Sep. 8, 2023)

15) Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County (Published: May. 19, 2023)

16) Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years (Published: Jul. 7, 2023)

17) Itasca ISD superintendent among those arrested in Harris County online predator sting (Published: Jun. 1, 2023)

18) Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order (Published: Jun. 27, 2023)

19) Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts (Published: Jun. 2, 2023)

