2 children among 6 killed in Johnson County crash; 3 others in critical condition

By S.E. JENKINS, STEVEN ROSENBAUM
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEBURNE (CBS News Texas) - Six people are dead, including two children, after a car accident Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a minivan and pickup truck collided head-on near County Road 1119 and U.S. Highway 67, just west of Cleburne.

Seven people were in the minivan, and only one of them survived with critical injuries.

On Wednesday morning, DPS identified the driver of the minivan, 28-year-old Rushil Barri, of Irving, as one of the individuals who died. The other five are from Alpharetta, Georgia:

  • 36-year-old man
  • 64-year-old man
  • 60-year-old woman
  • 10-year-old boy
  • 9-year-old girl

DPS says it is working with Georgia State Police to identify the victims’ next-of-kin.

According to DPS investigators, the driver of the pickup truck, a 2014 Chevy Silverado, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 67 near County Road 1119 at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The minivan was in the same area, heading north. The pickup entered the northbound lane, in a no passing area, and collided with the minivan head-on.

Two 17-year-old boys were inside of the pickup. They both survived with critical injuries, and were taken to hospitals in Fort Worth.

Highway 67 was closed for hours, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

