Central Texas man taken into custody after pursuit on I-14; allegedly speeding 121 mph in 60 mph zone

LaQuinton Lamonte Owens
LaQuinton Lamonte Owens(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - LaQuinton Lamonte Owens, 41, of Copperas Cove, is charged with felony evading with a motor vehicle after he was allegedly caught speeding at 121 miles per hour on a 60 mph zone on I-14 by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

It happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the westbound lanes of IH-14.

The DPS trooper was working stationary radar on IH-14 in Killeen when the trooper observed a 2023 Lincoln sedan traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

“The vehicle’s speed was confirmed at 121 mph in a 60-mph zone,” DPS said.

The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and activated the emergency lights and sirens on the patrol unit, but the driver of the Lincoln failed to yield to the trooper and continued westbound, DPS said.

The Lincoln entered the Copperas Cove city limits and Copperas Cove PD successfully deployed tire-deflating spikes.

The vehicle was disabled and the suspect, identified as Owens, was taken into custody without further incident. 

No injuries were reported during the incident.

