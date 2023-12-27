One year after pedestrian death, Killeen family continues push for changes on Elms Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Shuvona Mathis is demanding some infrastructure improvements along Elms Road after her 23-year-old daughter, Tatiana, was struck and killed by a car on that road on Dec. 5 2022.

”My daughter is one of many, there are many families who have been affected by this,” Shuvona said.

The driver involved received a misdemeanor for driving without insurance and a license, but wasn’t charged for Tatiana’s death.

Last year, Killeen police explained that’s because the driver never left the scene and Tatiana allegedly didn’t properly yield and didn’t cross at a designated crosswalk.

”Grief, no one can tell you how to deal with grief,” Shuvona said.

Shuvona and her family say the grief gets even harder during the holiday season.

”It’s definitely not what it used to be growing up,” Tatiana’s sister Rykai Smith said.

The only presents under the tree this year are for Tatiana’s 3-year-old daughter.

”What do you tell your other kids when they say, ‘Mom what do you want for Christmas?’ And what you really want is to have your baby celebrating with you,” Shuvona said.

The Mathis family is now advocating for more light posts and more crosswalks to be installed on the street where Tatiana died.

”Everybody’s speeding and I do feel like having lights and crosswalks are very important,” Rykai said.

They want to make sure that no other family goes through what they went through.

”That would bring me more peace to know that if I were to ever go to my mom’s house and I would walk to the store, I have that safety right and can walk across that crosswalk and make it back home,” Rykai said.

Shuvona plans on taking her concerns to the next Killeen City Council meeting on Jan. 2.

