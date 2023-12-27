Advertise
Remainder of 2023 looking cool and quiet

Still cool and possibly some rain heading into 2024
By Jillian Johnson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Another cold start to the day waking up this Wednesday morning. We’re not as cold as what we woke up to Tuesday, but you’ll definitely still want a warm jacket as you head out the door. Outside this morning, skies are clear and temperatures are down into the low to mid 30s. A reinforcing cold front is set to slide through Central Texas this morning, bringing back breezy northwest winds for the day. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph - Which will help make it feel a little bit cooler than the actual temperature throughout the day. Overall for Wednesday, we have another very “normal” December day expected. Sunshine continues with highs reaching back into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. We should all be a degree or two cooler than Tuesday thanks to that front.

Wednesday’s front is going to help keep cool and dry conditions in pace for the rest of the work week! Mornings will start out around freezing for the rest of the week. Make sure to keep those P’s protected! Thursday and Friday afternoon will stay a little cooler-than-normal. More cloud cover is forecast to move in from the north on Thursday, which will help lower temperatures a few degrees for the afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s and with sunshine returning Friday, highs will climb back into the mid to upper 50s.

The temperature rollercoaster continues as we have a brief stretch of above-normal temperatures in the forecast for the weekend. After below-freezing temperatures Saturday morning, highs will rebound back into the low 60s. Breezy southwest winds continue into Sunday, which warm us up even more, back into the mid 60s for the final day of 2023! Another cold front is set to slide in New Year’s Eve evening/overnight, which is going to send temperatures back BELOW normal as we head into 2024. We may see a few showers along the front in our eastern areas Sunday evening/night, but the better chance for rain stays east of I-45 as we get ready to ring in the new year. As we start 2024, high temperatures drop back into the low to mid 50s for the week, with lows down into the low to mid 30s. Forecast models are showing additional showers returning possibly by the middle of next week as a disturbance could move in from the southwest. One of our long term forecast models shows NO rain and the other has rain. Since there are still differences between our models, our confidence is low in next week’s rain chances, so it’s still too early to nail down the specifics, but we’ll keep you updated as new data comes out over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

