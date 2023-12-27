Robinson police need help identifying suspect in bank fraud case

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman who it claims fraudulently withdrew a large sum of money from a victim’s account.

Police said it happened on Dec. 19 at a Fidelity Bank.

The woman allegedly used a fake identification card to complete the transaction.

If anyone recognizes the woman seen in the photo above or has any further information, please call the Robinson Police Department and ask for Detective Perry.

Please reference case number 23RPD18232.

