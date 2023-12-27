Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Robinson police need help identifying suspect in bank fraud case

Surveillance image of the suspect.
Surveillance image of the suspect.(Robinson Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman who it claims fraudulently withdrew a large sum of money from a victim’s account.

Police said it happened on Dec. 19 at a Fidelity Bank.

The woman allegedly used a fake identification card to complete the transaction.

If anyone recognizes the woman seen in the photo above or has any further information, please call the Robinson Police Department and ask for Detective Perry.

Please reference case number 23RPD18232.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Michael Patrick Gallagher during a deposition in a medical negligence case involving his...
Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home

Latest News

The robbery happened on Thursday.
Temple Police looking for suspects in armed business robbery
Nichole Ann Green
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth
The Leon Valley Police Department told CBS News that Soto, 18, was reported missing by her...
Pregnant Texas teen Savanah Nicole Soto and boyfriend found dead, family says
The Mathis family is now advocating for more light posts and more crosswalks to be installed...
One year after pedestrian death, Killeen family continues push for changes on Elms Road