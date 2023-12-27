Advertise
Suspect in custody after 3 stabbed at McDonald’s, police say

Police say three people were stabbed inside a McDonald's in the Kanawha City area of...
Police say three people were stabbed inside a McDonald's in the Kanawha City area of Charleston, West Virginia. A fourth victim was found at a nearby location.(WSAZ's Alex Jackson)
By Brenda Bryan and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Police reported a suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed inside a West Virginia McDonald’s and a fourth victim was found nearby.

Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said three people were stabbed inside the McDonald’s on MacCorkle Avenue SE at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. He also said a fourth person was found stabbed at a different location, on Roosevelt Avenue.

All four victims were taken to the hospital.

Hazelett reported one of the victims was a McDonald’s employee.

Police have taken a person into custody in connection to the stabbing, Hazelett said. They reportedly had self-inflicted stab wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Charleston Police said they will release more information regarding charges at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

