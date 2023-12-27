Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

SWAT officers pull driver out of 18-wheeler after hours-long standoff on Houston-area highway

By KHOU Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU/CBS Newspath) — An 18-wheeler driver who led law enforcement on a slow-speed chase is in custody after an hours-long standoff in the Houston area.

The driver barricaded himself inside the vehicle on the East Freeway at Sheldon and SWAT officers pulled him out of the vehicle with the help of a robotic arm that ruptured the semi’s cabin.

The standoff on the freeway had been going on for hours, causing traffic to back up for miles on the East Freeway.

KHOU TV’s Air 11 was over the scene as law enforcement patrol vehicles surrounded the 18-wheeler.

The chase started shortly before 1 p.m. on Dec. 27.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the big rig driver refused to stop and drove along I-10 eastbound at a very slow rate of speed with law enforcement officers behind. Deputies have not said what started the chase.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital shortly after he was pulled out of the 18-wheeler.

No further information is available. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Michael Patrick Gallagher during a deposition in a medical negligence case involving his...
Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home

Latest News

18-wheeler driver leads Harris County deputies on chase along highway
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast
The Texas Rangers lift the trophy after winning the 2023 World Series.
Texas Rangers to visit Waco for Lone Star Luncheon at Texas Sports Hall of Fame
2 children among 6 killed in Johnson County crash; 3 others in critical condition