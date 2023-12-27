SWAT officers pull driver out of 18-wheeler after hours-long standoff on Houston-area highway

HOUSTON (KHOU/CBS Newspath) — An 18-wheeler driver who led law enforcement on a slow-speed chase is in custody after an hours-long standoff in the Houston area.

The driver barricaded himself inside the vehicle on the East Freeway at Sheldon and SWAT officers pulled him out of the vehicle with the help of a robotic arm that ruptured the semi’s cabin.

The standoff on the freeway had been going on for hours, causing traffic to back up for miles on the East Freeway.

KHOU TV’s Air 11 was over the scene as law enforcement patrol vehicles surrounded the 18-wheeler.

This is video is from moments ago when law enforcement were working to get the driver out of a big rig after a slow-speed chase.When the chase came to an end, the driver wouldn't get out. In the last few moments, he was removed.



Latest: https://t.co/ccPV62o9uV pic.twitter.com/tsf6hSoMkf — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 27, 2023

The chase started shortly before 1 p.m. on Dec. 27.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the big rig driver refused to stop and drove along I-10 eastbound at a very slow rate of speed with law enforcement officers behind. Deputies have not said what started the chase.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital shortly after he was pulled out of the 18-wheeler.

No further information is available. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.