Temple Police looking for suspects in armed business robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is looking for 2 male suspects connected with an armed robbery at a business on December 26th.

Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of a robbery around 11:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of North General Bruce Drive near a truck stop.

Officers learned that two persons wearing masks entered a store, armed with guns.

It is unclear at the moment what they took or how much money was taken, if any.

Fortunately, we were told in a press release that no one was injured.

Police say one man was wearing all black with red shoes, while the other was wearing all black with white shoes.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.