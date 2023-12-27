Advertise
Texas Rangers to visit Waco for Lone Star Luncheon at Texas Sports Hall of Fame

KWTX@4: Tears of joy for one Texas Rangers fan. - 11.3.23
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Representatives and members of the reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers will visit Waco on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, for the Lone Star Luncheon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hall of Fame museum and facility at 1108 S. University Parks Dr.

An individual ticket to the event costs $75 while a table reservation will cost $500. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Lunch is included for all ticket holders.

Those who attend the event will be able to snap a photo or selfie with the World Series championship trophy, according to the event’s website.

