Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines infant died due to toxic effects of meth

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green,24, on Tuesday and charged her with with murder and endangering a child in the death of an 8-month-old girl.

Police began investigating the infant’s death on Oct. 12, 2023, in the 900 Block of Camp Drive.

Green was charged after an autopsy report determined the child died from the toxic effects of methamphetamine.

Green was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 26, 2023.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Michael Patrick Gallagher during a deposition in a medical negligence case involving his...
Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

The Leon Valley Police Department told CBS News that Soto, 18, was reported missing by her...
Pregnant Texas teen Savanah Nicole Soto and boyfriend found dead, family says
The Mathis family is now advocating for more light posts and more crosswalks to be installed...
One year after pedestrian death, Killeen family continues push for changes on Elms Road
KWTX News 10 at Six
Killeen PD officer investigating burglary shoots female suspect
KWTX News 10 at Six
One year after pedestrian death, Killeen family continues push for changes on Elms Road