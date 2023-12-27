Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines infant died due to toxic effects of meth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green,24, on Tuesday and charged her with with murder and endangering a child in the death of an 8-month-old girl.

Police began investigating the infant’s death on Oct. 12, 2023, in the 900 Block of Camp Drive.

Green was charged after an autopsy report determined the child died from the toxic effects of methamphetamine.

Green was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 26, 2023.

No further information was provided.

