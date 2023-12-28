Advertise
10 Things to Do: New Year’s Eve Weekend

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are getting you ready for 2024 with 10 things to do in Central Texas!

1. Nature in Lights at BLORA, Lights of West , Wilds Lights @ Cameron Park Zoo

2. Countdown to 2024 at the Mayborn Museum

3. Family New Year’s Skate Party at Skate Waco

4. Time Warp: Journey through the Decades at Southern Roots Brewing Company

5. NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY with Fast Movin’ Train!

6. Meet Me at Midnight: Swiftie New Year’s Eve Party

7. The Greatest Gatsby New Year’s

8. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Topgolf

9. Rock the Clock New Year’s Eve Party at The Backyard

10. New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

