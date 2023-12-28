Advertise
Cowboys legend Darren Woodson announced as Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 finalist

FILE - Dallas Cowboys' Darren Woodson celebrates during the third quarter after the Cowboys...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys' Darren Woodson celebrates during the third quarter after the Cowboys stopped Pittsburgh Steelers' Bam Morris (33) on a fourth and one play Sunday, Jan. 28, 1996, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)(AMY SANCETTA | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson has been named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the class of 2024.

This is Woodson’s second straight year being named a finalist.

Woodson spent his entire 12-year career with the Cowboys from 1992-2003.

During that time, he was selected to five Pro Bowls, four All-Pro teams and won three Super Bowls.

Woodson was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in November 2015.

The class of 2024 features 15 finalists, including Texans legend Andre Johnson.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 will be announced at the NFL Honors on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

