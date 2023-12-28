‘Entering 2024 with a fair amount of momentum': Central Texas Economy Wrap Up

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Central Texas’ economy did well this year, according to CEO of the Perryman group, Ray Perryman.

Perryman says that despite inflation being a concern for many, the central Texas economy did better than expected.

“The central Texas area saw a lot of new locations a lot of new investment take good solid performance in retail, Job growth and any other number of indicators.”

According to Perryman the central Texas economy “actually, outperformed the country by a pretty substantial margin.”

Looking into 2024, Perryman says that even though changes to commercial real estate loans might happen, he expects interest rates to slightly drop

“Unemployment rates are low labor markets are tied, I don’t think you’re going to see that change a great deal in the near future, but on the whole things are looking quite good and the economy is entering 2024 with a fair amount of momentum.”

While there are always factors that can disrupt our economy that are outside of our control, Perryman advises to maintain a healthy balance between risk and opportunity when dealing with your finances heading into the new year.

