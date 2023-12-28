Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s...
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.(Yuba City Firefighters/Facebook)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (Gray News) – A fire department in California is celebrating the birth of a whopping 15 babies this year.

In a Facebook post, Yuba City firefighters shared a photo of all 15 dads holding their new babies, all born over the last year.

“15 babies in 1 year! That has to be a record somewhere lol!” the department captioned the photo.

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.

Yuba City is located about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Michael Patrick Gallagher during a deposition in a medical negligence case involving his...
Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington...
Jan. 6 rioter who was sentenced in secret provided information to authorities, court papers say
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium
Cher arrives at the premiere of "Chevalier," Sunday, April 16, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in...
Cher files for conservatorship over son due to alleged substance abuse
A look at those we lost in 2023. (Source: Prefronted/CNN)
2023: Notable deaths