Fuddruckers bids farewell to Waco community with garage sale

Line of people waiting outside Fuddruckers for the garage sale which opened at 9 AM, some waiting from 7 AM to buy items from the restaurant.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans lined up in anticipation to get a chance to purchase items from the Fuddruckers location on Valley Mills that permanently closed its doors on Christmas Eve.

Almost everything - from cooking trays and sheets, tables and chairs, to posters and beer signs - was up for grabs during the garage sale.

General Manager Rosa Ramos said seeing the line outside the now shuttered restaurant touched her and her team.

“It was nostalgic. It was emotional because you know it’s the end of a chapter,” she said.

Ramos said the Waco location closing was something that she could have predicted but still remains painful for her entire team.

“With everything moving and everything changing, it really wasn’t a shock, but for my employees it kind of was. We thought we were going to be here a little bit longer.”

Fuddruckers closing came as a shock to members of the community, like Brandon Butler, who was born and raised in Waco and was a loyal customer since he was a kid.

“I used to come here all the time with my buddies in high school, I can’t tell you how many times probably a hundred.”

While Butler purchased various items from the restaurant, he says it’s sad to see it close.

“Waco is growing, you know there’s a lot of new businesses and restaurants, so it’s sad to see it go because it’s been here for like thirty something years so seeing one of the older places go is tough.”

Visitors were able to pick out and buy almost anything in the restaurant, and Ramos hopes that the community will remember their services.

Ramos shares, “a few people that I have talked to today they are taking it back to their business so hopefully a little bit of our love goes with it too.”

Ramos says that she is grateful for her regular customers and for the loyalty the community has shown over the last two weeks as they prepare to close.

