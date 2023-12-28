Fuddruckers holds garage sale and says final goodbyes to the community

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -People outside lined up in anticipation to get a chance to choose and buy items from the Fuddruckers before they permanently close.

Almost anything was for sale, from cooking trays and sheets, tables and chairs, to posters and beer signs.

General manager Rosa Ramos says seeing the line outside touched her and her team.

“It was nostalgic it was emotional because you know it’s a close to a chapter.”

Ramos says that the Waco location closing was something that she could have predicted but is also painful for her whole team.

“With everything moving and everything changing it really wasn’t a shock, but for my employees it kind of was, we thought we were going to be here a little bit longer.”

Fuddruckers closing came as a shock to members of the community, like Brandon Butler, who was born and raised in Waco and was a loyal customer since he was a kid.

“I used to come here all the time with my buddies in high school, I can’t tell you how many times probably a hundred.”

While Butler purchased various items from the restaurant, he says it’s sad to see it close.

“Waco is growing, you know there’s a lot of new businesses and restaurants, so it’s sad to see it go because it’s been here for like thirty something years so seeing one of the older places go is tough.”

Visitors were able to pick out and buy almost anything in the restaurant, and Ramos hopes that the community will remember their services.

Ramos shares, “a few people that I have talked to today they are taking it back to their business so hopefully a little bit of our love goes with it too.”

Ramos says that she is grateful for her regular customers and for the loyalty the community has shown over the last two weeks as they prepare to close.

