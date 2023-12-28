Keep the Jacket Handy to End Out the Workweek

Our stretch of chilly morning and comfortably cool afternoons continues as we end out the workweek. Another freeze is likely tonight, and most of us will see wind chills in the mid-20s to start Friday morning. Highs Friday will rebound into the upper 50s, which is right around normal for this time of year. South winds return this weekend, and that will push in some warmer temperatures. Highs Saturday will make it into the mid-60s, and we will make it to near 70° on Sunday. The warmup doesn’t last long, because our next cold front rolls through during the evening hours of New Years Eve.

Rain chances look pretty unlikely Sunday evening as that front moves through. The bigger thing that most of us will notice with this front is the gusty winds and the cooler temperatures moving in. In advance of the front we will have gusty south winds running 15-25 mph, but behind the front we will see gusty north winds around 15-25mph. Temperatures Monday & Tuesday of next weekend will be nearly 20° colder than Sunday, with some of us not making it our of the 40s for highs!

Our next best shot for rain arrives Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning next week. We will keep the cooler than normal weather, along with some scattered rain chances, through the end of the extended forecast.

