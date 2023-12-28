Advertise
McGregor nonprofit pulls together to grant Christmas wishes for over 150 residents

By Julie Hays
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A nonprofit which accepts Letters to Santa in a front yard mailbox and then grants Christmas wishes for the young and the old experienced its best year yet thanks to numerous volunteers and generous donations.

Letters to the North Pole Stop on 6th in McGregor is in its third year and founder Christy Leos said it was one for the books.

“Because of all the generous support we were able to continue to grow in our third year here at letters to Santa North Pole stop on 6th,” Leos said.

The red mailbox which has the magic track to the North Pole sits in the front yard of Leos’ home that’s decorated with hundreds of lights and multiple backdrops for families to come by and enjoy.

(Julie Hays)

This year they received more than 150 Christmas letters and were able to grant each a wish.

They also personalized a letter back to each child from the North Pole.

Leos said it was moving to see what children were asking for from Santa.

“Some of the most moving letters this year came from children not asking for gifts from themselves but for those that they love,” Leos said. “There were letters that wanted something for their parents, for their grandparents. There were letters expressing gratitude.”

Children’s wish lists were fulfilled with all kinds of toys.

(Julie Hays)

Leos said the community even came together to provide a Christmas to remember for a struggling mom.

“One letter was adopted by the community who took the mom shopping for over $1,000 for Christmas including groceries and gas,” she said.

Leos said it took the entire community pulling together to donate, shop, wrap and grant wishes.

She wants to specifically thank American Legion Post 273 in McGregor, Jim Turner Chevrolet in McGregor, and Niemeier Feed & Grain in McGregor for the donations.

For more information you can go to Home | Letter S To Santa No (letterstosantaon6th.org)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

