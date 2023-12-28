Retired Texas teachers to receive pension increase in new year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Retired Teachers Association estimates around 420,000 teachers will ring in the new year with a raise on their monthly pension.

Depending on the year they retired, teachers will receive a 2% to 6% cost of living adjustment.

The last cost of living adjustment came in 2014, but it only affected teachers who retired on or before August 2004.

Mentha Burns spent 30 years teaching elementary students at Waco ISD before retiring in 2014.

In January she’ll receive a 2% increase on her monthly retirement pension after Texas voters approved Proposition 9 in November.

”What was my reaction? God is good because it’s been a long time coming,” Burns said.

She recently took up substituting to help pay the bills and said this could cut that down some.

”It’s going to make a difference, maybe I won’t have to sub as much now,” Burns said.

Glory Rivera and her husband, Sabas, earned numerous teaching awards before they both retired from Waco ISD in 2020.

“We’re just so thankful that the legislature passed this bill,” Sabas said.

The former elementary school educators will each receive a 2% increase as well.

”No matter how small the amount is, it’ll help because both of us are eligible,” Glory said.

They said that it’ll give them some extra cushion money at the grocery store.

”Groceries are high, other expenses are almost double, it’s really surprising but it happens,” Glory said.

All three retirees hope to see more frequent cost of living adjustments come in the future.

”Young people aren’t going into education as much because they’re thinking about retirement when they get to that age, like is it going to be worth it?” Burns said.

To be eligible for the cost of living adjustment teachers had to retire on or before August 2020. The funding for the pay raises comes from the state’s budget surplus, so it won’t raise taxes.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.