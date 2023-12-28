St. Matthews Church holding fundraiser to support family after fatal Christmas Eve house explosion

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - A community fundraiser has been setup by the St. Matthews Church to support the Carrillo family after a fatal house explosion on Christmas Eve.

Authorities say a house explosion took the life of 64-year-old Manuela Carrillo and injured multiple other family members who were in the home at the time of the explosion.

The fundraiser will be held at the St. Matthew Parish Hall in Rogers on Dec. 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Money raised at the event will be used to help the Carrillo family cover funeral and hospital expenses.

Additionally, the City of Rogers has setup a donation fund for the Carrillo family at Buckholts State Bank located on 119 West Mesquite Avenue.

Anyone willing and able to donate is encouraged to do so.

