Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Such a special day’: Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday

A woman got to meet her great-granddaughter during her 103rd birthday celebration. (Source: @subfertilesyd/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman’s special family moment is going viral.

TikTok user @subfertilesyd recently shared her daughter meeting her 103-year-old great-grandmother for the first time in person.

The video shows the heartwarming moment when 9-month-old Margot is handed over to her Nannie.

“Such a special day. Margot meets Nannie,” the user wrote in the video post.

The video showed the two bonding by sharing hugs and not leaving each other’s side during Nannie’s 103rd birthday celebration.

“It was more special than you could have ever imagined,” the video poster shared.

The video has since been viewed over 45,000 times with many viewers leaving comments regarding the special moment.

“The way your daughter looks at her it’s like she’s saying, ‘I know you! Our hearts and souls have met before!’” Steph Whitney commented.

Nannie even responded to a few of the comments asking what her secret was for living such a long life.

“Cultivating young friends. Eating meat, potatoes and gravy,” she is quoted as saying.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Michael Patrick Gallagher during a deposition in a medical negligence case involving his...
Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home

Latest News

A 103-year-old great-grandmother got to meet her granddaughter during her birthday...
Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday
Looking into 2024, Ray Perryman says that even though changes to commercial real estate loans...
‘Entering 2024 with a fair amount of momentum': Central Texas Economy Wrap Up
A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out
A tractor-trailer driver is in custody after an hours-long chase and standoff on I-10 in Houston.
VIDEO: Semi driver barricaded in truck after chase in Texas