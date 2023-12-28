‘A very loving friend’: Central Texans show support to Rogers family after fatal house explosion

ROGERS, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans continue to show support for the Carrillo family after a fatal home explosion in Rogers on Christmas Eve.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion that claimed the life of 64-year-old Manuella Carrillo and injured multiple people.

The Rogers community has come together to show their support for the Carrillo family during a challenging time,

“It’s kinda hard but in and out of the church (Manuela) was, for us, a very loving friend, someone you could go to and know she’s going to lend a hand, a shoulder to cry on,” Carrillo family friend Ibeth Arzola said.

Saint Matthews Church, in Rogers, is holding a breakfast benefit at the church on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 a.m.

All money raised at the benefit will go to the Carrillo family to help cover funeral and medical expenses.

“A community like this comes together for this person, that’s the kind of impact she had on everyone,” Arzol said.

The support for the Carrillo family doesn’t stop with the Rogers community.

Nick Quaschnik is a Temple firefighter and car enthusiast.

He was not working the day of the explosion, but jumped in to help once he heard what happened.

“As soon as I heard the call come in, I read some of the notes to see what was going on and then started making calls to see how I could help,” Quaschnik said.

Quaschnik is the founder of the Bell County Car Meet Group, and he was able to put together the Cars for a Cause Fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday Jan. 6, 2024, at the Bulldog Auto Detailing at noon.

“We will be having cars come in, almost staged like a car show but it’s just a car meet, we’ll have some food trucks and live music,” Quaschnik said.

Back at the church, Arzola says she can’t find the words to express how grateful the Carrillo is for the support.

“Anywhere (Manuela) would see you, she would give you a hug and say ‘I love you, take care,’” Arzola said. “We’re just trying to give her children that support that she always gave us in our times of need.”

In addition to the other fundraisers, the City of Rogers has setup a donation fund for the Carrillo family at Buckholts State Bank located on 119 West Mesquite Avenue.

Anyone willing and able to donate is encouraged to do so.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.