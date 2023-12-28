Well-known Waco barber academy opening new location to keep up with growth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Champions Barber and Beauty Academy is opening a new location at a renovated church in Waco, providing more services to the community and more opportunities for students at the start of 2024.

“Everybody walks in and just is wowed by it,” Lorraine Gritten, who works with her husband as the CEO of Champions Barber and Beauty Academy, said.

She said, when she walked into the building, she knew it was the perfect space to expand the academy. Instructors, family and friends helped them renovate the church building over the past four months.

“We went through a lot of struggles to get to where we’re at right now,” she said. “We fought for this building, and we fought hard, and I’m very proud of that.”

Their team removed the carpet, pews and light fixtures and kept other features of the church while adding elements and supplies for a nice salon experience.

She said the academy grew from a 6,000 to 9,000 square feet in the new location, which was needed for the its growing enrollment, services and clients. Now, instructors with Champions are teaching more than 70 students in different departments.

“We’ve grown exponentially,” she said. “We’re proud of that, but we’re also proud that now we have the room for all the departments.”

The academy now has the space to license students in cosmetology, esthetics and, soon, massage services as well as its original barber and beauty services at reduced prices.

“It’s basically a reduced rate compared to the professional locations that maybe people may go to,” she said. “But, you get a very experienced, passionate knowledge instructor that’s going to oversee the students and their work that they’re doing here.”

Rows of chairs, mirrors and lights line the main salon floor, waiting for clients to come back to Champions for appointments at the new location.

The location on Garden Dr., off Robinson Dr., in Waco is the third location Champions Barber and Beauty Academy has moved into since it opened in downtown in 2018.

“I was leasing those spaces and just could never grow to what I would need,” she said. “It was just growing so fast, and so we just outgrew all those locations, and we knew it was time.”

Gritten said they now own the property and see a lot of room for future uses.

“We have wings where different departments are at,” she said. “We’re not on top of each other anymore. We’re really proud because we’re bringing in some really good education from some companies that most people know.”

She said they are able to partner with well-known companies, including Dermalogica and Sam Villa, to provide education and opportunities for students.

Each student is required to meet the requirements of the Texas Department of Licensing Regulations in terms of curriculum and hours. Once they complete the hours needed and a test, they are licensed and able to perform services professionally. Gritten said Champions is currently at 98% job placement.

“They get to be business owners themselves one day self-employed, or we’re providing a lot of jobs for the community,” she said.

Gritten credits the team of instructors and staff at Champions for being able to renovate and open the new space in a short time. She also is thankful for their help with the continued growth in departments and enrollment.

Champions Barber and Beauty Academy opens its new location at 3336 Garden Dr. on Jan. 2 2024, providing a variety of specials throughout its first month opening, including discounts on haircuts and other services. You can find more information on their Facebook page or here.

