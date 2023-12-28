We’ll slowly warm up leading into 2024, but cooler weather and rain set to kick off the year!

Although we saw a decent amount of rain leading us into Christmas, with enough rain to bring us a rainfall surplus for the month, we’re going to finish 2023 with a near SEVEN INCH rainfall deficit for the entire year. If you add 2022′s 15.64″ rainfall deficit, we’re expecting to start 2024 in a near 2 FOOT rainfall hole over the last two years. Thankfully, we’re expecting to kick off 2024 with a parade of cold fronts swinging through that’ll help to drop hopefully at least an inch of rain in the first week of the year! Until we get to the higher rain chances next week, we’ll have some chilly but warming weather to get through first. An overnight push of colder air from the north brings us a brisk day of weather today. We’ll start out this morning on the cold side with morning lows in the low-to-mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. North winds gusting to between 10 and 20, especially this morning, will make it feel like the 30s and 40s pretty much all day long despite partly cloudy skies overhead. We’ll get enough sunshine to warm us into the low-to-mid 50s late today, but you’ll probably want to keep the jacket around throughout the day. As winds subside some overnight, we’re expecting overnight lows to dip close to about 30° Friday morning!

The sub-freezing morning temperatures Friday morning will lead to highs in the upper 50s Friday afternoon as mostly sunny skies and westerly winds return. The push of dry air arriving Friday afternoon from West Texas will drop temperatures back to near 30° Saturday morning with south winds and sunshine getting us right back into the low-to-mid 60s with mostly sunny skies returning again. The warmest day over the next 10 will be Sunday as we’ll close 2023 with morning lows in the low 40s while afternoon highs warm into the mid-to-upper 60s. Although the majority of New Year’s Eve celebrations will go off without a hitch, an overnight cold front will push through and could potentially spark a spot or two of rain near and east of I-35. Temperatures near 60° by 7 PM will drop into the mid-to-upper 40s by midnight as the cold front pushes through. By daybreak, expect morning lows Monday to dip into the mid-30s with afternoon “highs” for the first day of the year staying stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Despite Sunday’s overnight cold front pushing through with a 10% chance of rain, we’re expecting to stay rain-free through at least Monday. The New Year’s cold front isn’t going to be running into much of any moisture in the atmosphere, so most will likely stay day, but the Pacific jet stream will pull moisture back into the atmosphere and send a storm system our way Tuesday. While we’ll likely start out dry in the morning, scattered showers are expected to push in Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. This should be a lopsided storm system so the northern half of our area may only see a few tenths of an inch of rain while the southern half could see a half-inch or maybe even more than that! Rain should come to a close early Wednesday and then stay away until Friday and/or Saturday when our next cold front arrives. After Monday’s cold front pushes through, the mid-week and late-week cold fronts have origins from the Pacific Ocean meaning temperatures will stay seasonable, but they won’t be overly cold. Although temperatures will be chilly Tuesday morning near 30° and near 35° Wednesday morning, NO wintry precipitation is expected. Could flurries fly in North Texas, maybe, but the odds are LOW for us.

