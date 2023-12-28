Advertise
Woman facing animal abuse charges after bringing dyed pink kitten to animal hospital

A Portland woman has been arrested after bringing a dyed pink kitten to an animal hospital.(Oregon Humane Society)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon authorities say a Portland woman has been arrested and charged with animal abuse after she brought her kitten to an area animal hospital barely responsive and dyed pink.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood brought the kitten into the Dove Lewis Animal Hospital on Dec. 12. The animal was suffering from hypothermia and in shock.

Zurcher-Wood reportedly told a veterinarian at the animal hospital that her cat was sick. So, she cleaned her with Windex glass cleaner, Spic and Span household cleaner and rubbing alcohol.

The veterinarian said the woman seemed to not understand that the chemicals she used were toxic to the cat.

Zurcher-Wood was taken into custody the following week and charged with two counts of animal abuse.

This is not the first time Zurcher-Wood has run into legal troubles.

Police said was previously arrested after trying to kidnap a child while wielding a machete.

According to the Oregon Humane Society, the kitten is now healthy and is currently with a foster family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

