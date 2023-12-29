2023 closes out warm with 2024 kicking off cool and eventually rainy

One thing 2023 has has no shortage of is warmth! Although the numbers aren’t final just yet, this year will likely be among the top-15 warmest years of all-time when taking a look at the average high temperature. We’ll finish 2023 with warmth as high temperatures warm 10°-15° above average on Sunday, but highs will drop to between 5° and 10° cooler than average Monday! Not only will we start the year colder, but we may not reach an “average” high temperatures until the end of the first weekend of the year. Let’s send 2023 packing, shall we? Morning temperatures both this morning and tomorrow morning will start out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind speeds are on the high side this morning, between 5 and 10 MPH, which is bringing us a wind chill in the mid-20s, but westerly winds during the day helps to warm temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s! The near-and-sub freezing morning Saturday will again turn to an abundance of sunshine which pushes highs back into the mid-60s. A cold front approaches the area Sunday so a few extra clouds and the return of south winds will keep morning lows in the upper 30s while late-day temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday’s cold front will take about two years to pass through the area, likely entering Central Texas a few hours before midnight and departing a few hours after midnight. We’re expecting temperatures in the 50s for the final few hours of 2023, but the breezy north winds returning behind Sunday night’s front will drop midnight temperatures into the upper 40s before settling in the mid-30s by daybreak. Monday’s high temperatures, even with sunshine, should warm only into the upper 40s and low 50s as gusty north winds offset the warming from the sunshine. Sunday night’s cold front comes through without any rain, save for maybe a stray sprinkle east of I-35. Another cold front pushes through Tuesday into Wednesday and that’ll bring us our first chance for rain in 2024! Tuesday’s rain chances are near 60%, likely starting around or shortly after midday. Thunderstorms aren’t likely, but we could see a few heavy downpours as this quick-hitting storm system pushes through. Rain should clear by daybreak Wednesday morning and between a half-inch and inch of rain could fall from this one storm system alone!

Tuesday’s cold front has it’s origins over the Pacific Ocean so it really won’t bring us any cooler air. We’ll start out in the mid-to-upper 30s Tuesday morning but should warm up into the low-to-mid 50s as the rain starts. Behind the front Wednesday, morning lows starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s should warm up into the low-to-mid 50s. We should see one near-freezing morning Thursday behind our mid-week front with maybe one more near-freezing morning Sunday after another front barrels through Friday. Although we’ll warm slightly Thursday ahead of the front into the mid-50s, rain could push through just a few hours after sunrise Friday keeping our high temperatures stuck in the 40s for most of the day. We’re expecting rain to clear early Saturday morning with at least a quarter-inch to half-inch of rain likely falling.

