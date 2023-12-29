Balcones founder, investors sued over land sale dispute

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two property development companies are suing the founder of Balcones Distilling and his investors, alleging the Texas craft whiskey pioneer and his partners backed out of a contract to sell 10 acres near the Waco Regional Airport.

Envision Offers LLC and Tonka Properties LLC are seeking from $250,000 to $1 million in damages in their lawsuit against Iskie Properties LLC and Chip Tate.

The lawsuit, filed in Waco’s 414th State District Court, alleges breach of contract, fraud and legal malice and asks Judge Ryan Luna to grant an injunction ordering the defendants to honor the contract and close the sale of the land at 7324 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

“Plaintiffs have not breached the contract, and Plaintiffs have not repudiated the contract,” according to the lawsuit. “The contract is valid and enforceable, and the contract terms are clear enough that the parties know their obligations.”

Waco attorneys Jim Dunnam, Mason Dunnam and John Malone represent Envision Offers and Tonka Properties.

“We just think they should live up to the contract,” Jim Dunnam said Friday.

Jimmy Meeks, of Tonka, said he and Kirk Regian, of Envision, have a contract to buy the land and intend to build 96 duplexes there for residents 55 and older.

Tate started Balcones Distilling in Waco in 2008 after learning distilling methods in Scotland. He built the distilling equipment and barreling process, turned the company into a popular, award-winning brand and brought notoriety to Waco.

He and investors expanded the company and moved to the 65,000-square-foot former Texas Fireproof Storage building on South 11th Street.

However, in 2014, Tate and his investors had a falling out, which resulted in legal battles. The investors eventually bought out Tate, and, last year, sold Balcones to Diageo.

Since leaving Balcones, Tate has made distilling equipment and tried to establish a new distillery in China Spring before “our investors decided to abandon the project” in August 2022.

Tate said the Iskie group is controlled by managing partners Tyrell Looney and Gary Kyle of the Dallas area.

“I have been working with them constantly to try to pay off the debts of the company, including property taxes,” Tate said. “We were selling that acreage in order to pay the debt and the investors blocked it. Essentially, I was caught between a rock and a hard place.”

Tate said he resigned from the corporation last week, giving up his 45 percent share and leaving behind “millions of dollars I invested because I couldn’t find the solution.” He said he also loaned the company about $700,000 in an effort “to make it work.”

“I resigned because I told them I can’t do anything more,” Tate said. “I can’t be legally obligated to sell the land and legally obligated not to sell it. So I turned the property over to the investors.”

Tate said he and the investors had plans to expand the business and build a distillery on the 10 acres. However, those plans never materialized, he said.

