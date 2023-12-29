Central Texas couple with extravagant Christmas lights collect donations for Fuzzy Friends Rescue

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The owners of one of Central Texas most popular holiday light displays are getting ready to donate a large check to Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue after hundreds of people who passed through the winter wonderland donated thousands of dollars.

The light display has always been a labor of love for Roger and Lana Schmidt, of McGregor, who never intended to charge or accept money as people enjoy it.

The light display started 18 years ago and for the first several years people would stop and plead with the homeowners to accept money to help with the light bill.

This year the yard boasts more than 600,000 lights.

“One day a lady drove by, and she had a dog in her lap that she said she got from Fuzzy Friends, and she was trying to give me 20 dollars and I said ‘I can’t take your money. I really don’t want to take your money’ and I saw the dog and I said ‘you know what I won’t take your money for me, but I’ll take it for Fuzzy Friends.”

Fuzzy Friends has long been a favorite nonprofit of the couple. Lana has helped over the years with making costumes for dogs for the annual Pooches on Parade fashion show.

“The next day I had my brother weld me a donation box,” she said. “We put a donation box up and it just took off from there. So, everything we’ve taken for the last 15 years all goes to Fuzzy Friends.”

Last year, the Schmidt’s donation box totaled $6,700 and the year before it was $13,000.

Lana is hoping this year the donations will meet or beat last year’s amount.

The Schmidt’s lights are located at 20 Oak Creek Circle in McGregor.

They will take their lights down on January 1.

