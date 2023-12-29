Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cowboys to induct Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson into Ring of Honor

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1993, file photo, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, right, and...
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1993, file photo, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, right, and owner Jerry Jones, hold up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as they celebrate their 52-17 win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif. As Jimmy Johnson looks back on the rocky relationship that abruptly ended his championship run with the Dallas Cowboys, he can laugh now. He’s heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the emotions are more complicated. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(RICK BOWMER | AP)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Cowboys will induct Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson into the team’s Ring of Honor during their game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday night (Dec. 30).

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones first announced Johnson would be inducted in the Ring of Honor back in August 2021.

Prior to Johnson’s time with the Cowboys, he coached at the collegiate level with the University of Miami from 1984-1988 where he led his team to a National Championship in 1987.

After his time with the Hurricanes, Johnson moved to the NFL where he coached the Cowboys for five seasons from 1989-1993.

During those five seasons Johnson had a 44-36 record and went 7-1 in the postseason, including winning back-to-back Super Bowls in the 92 and 93 seasons.

He also won the AP NFL Coach of the Year award in 1990.

Johnson’s final NFL coaching job came with the Miami Dolphins from 1996-1999 where he replaced legendary head coach Don Shula.

Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Michael Patrick Gallagher during a deposition in a medical negligence case involving his...
Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy
Authorities identify woman killed in natural gas explosion at Rogers home
Waco police arrested Nichole Ann Green, 24, on Dec. 26 and charged her with murder and...
Waco woman charged with murder after autopsy determines baby died due to toxic effects of meth
TPD is investigating an overnight shooting
Victim in fatal Temple shooting identified, suspects in custody

Latest News

Jordan Mitchell
Lorena freshman earns statewide recognition
Kaycee Cavanaugh
Classroom Champions: Troy’s Kaycee Cavanaugh
FILE - Dallas Cowboys' Darren Woodson celebrates during the third quarter after the Cowboys...
Cowboys legend Darren Woodson announced as Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 finalist
Jordan Mitchell
Lorena freshman earns statewide recognition