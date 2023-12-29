Cowboys to induct Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson into Ring of Honor

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Cowboys will induct Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson into the team’s Ring of Honor during their game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday night (Dec. 30).

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones first announced Johnson would be inducted in the Ring of Honor back in August 2021.

Prior to Johnson’s time with the Cowboys, he coached at the collegiate level with the University of Miami from 1984-1988 where he led his team to a National Championship in 1987.

After his time with the Hurricanes, Johnson moved to the NFL where he coached the Cowboys for five seasons from 1989-1993.

During those five seasons Johnson had a 44-36 record and went 7-1 in the postseason, including winning back-to-back Super Bowls in the 92 and 93 seasons.

He also won the AP NFL Coach of the Year award in 1990.

Johnson’s final NFL coaching job came with the Miami Dolphins from 1996-1999 where he replaced legendary head coach Don Shula.

Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

