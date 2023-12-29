Advertise
Experts’ advice for firework safety during New Year’s Eve

Fireworks from Stars and Stripes fireworks in Elm Mott, TX
Fireworks from Stars and Stripes fireworks in Elm Mott, TX(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - While it is a tradition on New Years Eve to light and watch fireworks, experts are reminding the community to be aware of the potential dangers that can cause accidents and even start fires.

Heather Gonzales with the Texas A&M Forest Service says in a study done in 2018, hundreds of fires have been started from fireworks.

“Fireworks have caused nineteen thousand-five hundred fires annually and that’s not including injuries that fireworks also cause.”

To make sure your family is safe, firework store owner dan Fitzgerald recommends scanning your surroundings and prioritize safety.

“We advise that they make sure that they are shooting far away from their home, in a cleared-out area so there’s not a lot of tall grass or things like that that can actually burn. But they need to have a flashlight and that they need to have a bucket of water or a hose or something of that nature.”

This New Year’s Eve is reported to have unpredictable winds, and KWTX’s chief first alert meteorologist Brady Taylor explains how a cold front can bring winds up to 25 miles an hour.

“We’re watching a cold front that’s going to be working its way through central Texas on New Year’s Eve evening and that will switch the winds around and also bring some gusty north winds.”

Taylor explains how “those north winds bring in cooler air but also drier air so that makes the fire risk a little higher with fireworks and those gusty dry winds.”

While fireworks can be dangerous if misused, Fitzgerald says that following package directions is the best way to ensure your safety.

“Place it on the ground, light it and get away from it. That’s really how its designed to be shot and as long as your following those procedures you should be fine.”

If you see any sign of danger, Gonzales recommends contacting your local authorities immediately.

“It’s really a lot easier for fire departments to get a handle on things if they are notified quickly and can act quickly.”

Make sure to double check the restrictions in your area if you are planning to celebrate with fireworks.

