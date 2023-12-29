Final weekend of 2023 is nice and quiet (even with a cold front)✨

With a mix of abundant sunshine and dry air, we’re in for some nice and quiet weather for the final weekend of 2023. Hopefully that puts a smile on your face! We do have a cold front that will be coming through to ring in the New Year, but it won’t bring weather-woes. Just colder, north winds and dropping temperatures back down into the 50s for the first days of January 2024. Chilly weather returns for the start of the New Year, but this weekend looks really nice. A warming trend actually takes over just before we flip the page to 2024....

The weather this weekend is really gorgeous! It does start out freezing (literally) in the morning but turns into a sunny and wonderful Saturday. Highs are back into the mid 60s. Upper 60s/low 70s expected on Sunday so even warmer. A cold front approaches the area Sunday so a few extra clouds and the return of south winds will keep morning lows in the upper 30s while late-day temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. New Years Eve is quiet, chilly, and breezy as a cold front blows through. This front won’t bring us any rain (outside of a sprinkle or two closer to the Brazos Valley), but that might change with another front looking to move in on Jan 2.

Monday’s afternoon temperatures will be 15-20 degrees cooler than Sunday. Another cold front pushes through Tuesday into Wednesday and that’ll bring us our first chance for rain in 2024! Tuesday’s rain chances are near 60%, likely starting around or shortly after midday. Thunderstorms aren’t likely, but we could see a few heavy downpours as this quick-hitting storm system pushes through. Rain should clear by daybreak Wednesday morning and between a half-inch and inch of rain could fall from this one storm system alone! We should see one near-freezing morning Thursday behind our mid-week front with maybe one more near-freezing morning Sunday after another front barrels through Friday. Although we’ll warm slightly Thursday ahead of the front into the mid-50s, rain could push through just a few hours after sunrise Friday keeping our high temperatures stuck in the 40s for most of the day. We’re expecting rain to clear early Saturday morning with at least a quarter-inch to half-inch of rain likely falling.

That’s three cold fronts, two of which look to bring rain chances, in the first 5 days of 2024.

