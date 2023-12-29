Advertise
Free rides on New Year’s Eve in Central Texas

To prevent drunk driving.
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CENTRAL TEXAS (KWTX) -To ring in the new year various organizations and law enforcement agencies are offering free rides for residents in Central Texas so you can get home safely.

The Waco Transit System is currently accepting requests for rides to and from your new years eve destination.

Services start at 6 p.m. and at 3 a.m.

The transportation service is also partnering with Tow King, to offer free vehicle towing for those who needed an unexpected ride home.

The Zimmerman Law firm will also get you home for free anywhere in Waco.

If you call a rideshare service the firm will reimburse you for the cost of a maximum of $25 dollars and even pay for the 10% tip, anything over 10% will not be paid for.

But you better act fast because the promotion is limited to the first 50 submissions.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s office is once again offering rides through their “Operation Blue Taxi” program.

Deputies will arrive in their work vehicle and take you to your desired destination within county limits.

The service is free and deputies are not allowed to accept tips, if you would like to give donations BCSO advises you to donate to the local volunteer fire departments.

For more information on the rules and regulations and how to schedule a ride Click Here.

